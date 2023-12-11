Dr. Ebony Johnson responds to Walters' calls for national superintendent search

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson is responding to State Superintendent Ryan Walter's calls for a national search to fill the superintendent position.

This comes as community leaders around Tulsa threw support towards Johnson after a letter written by Walters called for a national search.

Among city leaders, Tulsa School Board memebers shared their support of Johnson. The TPS School Board is scheduled to meet Monday, with plans to talk about Johnson's title.

2 News previously reported Walters' push to rework the district's leadership. In a statement Walters wants TPS's leadership to create a drastic change in the district's performance.

"The State Board of Education will not sit around idly while continuing to let TPS continue down the trajectory they were on under the previous leadership," Walters said. "There needs to be drastic change to turn the district around, and the next Superintendent needs to be aggressive in pursuing those changes."

Each month Johnson presents to the State Board of Education about the steps and changes district leadership is making to improve TPS.

Even with the leadership change after Dr. Deborah Gist's departure, Walters continues to voice concerns over the direction of the district. Dr. Johnson released a letter responding to his statements.

Read Dr. Johnson's full letter to Walters:

Tulsa Public Schools

2 News crew will be at the school board meeting and provide updates as they com in.

This is a developing story.



