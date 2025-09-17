TPD: Hunter Park sexual assault suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit arrested 42-year-old Brent Allen Reamy in connection with the sexual assault at Hunter Park in August on Sept. 16.

Police said after the assault, an officer came into contact with Brent Reamy in a parking lot near 91st and Yale. Reamy began asking the officer questions about police response in the area, and he displayed unusual behavior.

TPD said they didn't have enough of a description to believe Reamy was the suspect at the time.

Previous coverage >>>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/attack-sketch-tulsa-police-release-sketch-of-man-in-hunter-park-attack

Tulsa Police said SVU Detectives collected evidence from multiple sources that placed Reamy inside Hunter Park at the time of the assault. The victim further identified Reamy as the suspect in a photo lineup, according to TPD.

On Sept. 16th, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged Brent Reamy with one count of Rape by Instrumentation.

TPD says the suspect was arrested shortly after, questioned, and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

