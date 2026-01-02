North Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum Road getting $25M makeover

TULSA, Okla. — A $25 million road rehabilitation project is transforming Gilcrease Museum Road in north Tulsa, but residents are facing months of construction disruptions as crews work to upgrade the major thoroughfare.

Construction began in November on the massive project stretching between West Admiral Boulevard and West Pine Street. The work, funded by Improve Our Tulsa 2, includes milling old asphalt, patching, repaving, and upgrading sidewalks and storm drains.

The project will take about a year to complete, with construction happening in phases to minimize disruptions. The road is currently closed from West Edison to West Pine for 150 days, after which crews will reopen part of the roadway while continuing work elsewhere.

For area resident Keith Breckenridge, the daily construction brings significant challenges.

"When they load up or bring chat or dirt down there and they're tearing up our roads, what are we supposed to do if they tear up our roads?" Breckenridge said.

The construction noise and heavy truck traffic are creating ongoing issues for neighbors.

"Every day, it's boom, boom, boom and even when the trucks come through here they don't even slow down at the speed bumps," Breckenridge said.

Beyond the inconvenience, Breckenridge says the project is affecting local wildlife that once frequented the area.

"They used to come up and down the street. I mean deer, turkeys, we had all kind of wildlife over here and they just don't happen no more and it's kind of sad," Breckenridge said.

Despite the current challenges, Breckenridge remains hopeful the improvements will benefit everyone when the project is completed in late 2026.

