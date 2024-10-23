TPD: Child hit and killed after being struck by vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a three-year-old child was hit and killed after being struck by a vehicle in north Tulsa Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45 pm near 36th Street North and Garrison Ave outside of the Bradford Apartments.

Police said the driver said members of the apartment complex assaulted him and fired shots in his direction, and that is why the driver fled the scene.

TPD says the driver returned to the scene and is cooperating.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

