Woman killed in drive-by shooting near Cherry Street

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Oct. 23.

Officers said the shooting happened just after midnight at 15th and Peoria.

They believe the shooter was in a car when the woman was shot.

TPD said they will release more information once the woman's family is notified.

Anyone with information that could help police find the suspect is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stopper at 918-596-COPS.

