MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Months after city leaders launched a new tourism department, local businesses in Muskogee already saw the benefits.

The department was created in Oct of 2025 to attract more events, increase visitor numbers, and drive economic growth across the city.

WATCH: Tourism boost in Muskogee leads to growth for local businesses:

Tourism boost in Muskogee leads to growth for local businesses

For business owner Jordan Hawkins, that impact is already noticeable.

“The more growth I have, the better it is for the community,” Hawkins said.

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Hawkins said her business has seen a 20 percent increase since the tourism department launched, which she attributed to more events and visitors coming to Muskogee.

The new tourism department was designed to promote the city as a destination while also offering grants to event organizers to bring more activities to the area.

Tourism Director Justin O’Neal said those efforts are paying off.

“What’s good for tourism is good for the town,” O’Neal said.

According to O’Neal, since its launch, the department was expected to bring in $1.4 million through hotel tax collections, award around $200,000 in grants to support events, and generate an estimated $8 million in profit for the city.

Hawkins said that such investment is not just helping businesses like hers but also the broader community.

“It means a lot to me… A lot of my vendors get to see growth in their products as well,” Hawkins said.

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