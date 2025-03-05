TIMELINE: How Bartlesville measles mix-up started

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — After a back and forth, Bartlesville Public Schools and the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirm there is no positive test for measles in the school district.

While both entities denied numerous interview requests from multiple reporters, BPS laid out a clearer timeline of the confusion.

Granger Meador, Executive Director of Technology and Communications for the district, said the district received a positive report for measles from a local hospital at about noon on March 4.

Upon getting the report, BPS leaders contacted the state health department and alerted them. Meador said it is his understanding that the health department was unaware of the positive result.

Meador said conversations then began between BPS, OSDH, and the state epidemiologist to determine steps forward.

OSDH then launched its own investigation into the case. They were unable to confirm a positive measles test.

“At first they just said they couldn’t confirm it, and then they said well it looks like a miscommunication on the measles," said Meador. "I don’t know what they meant by a miscommunication, but it sounds like the hospital might have made some kind of error."

While he couldn't confirm which hospital had done the testing, Meador said it was not Ascension St. John in Bartlesville.

OSDH told 2 News the individual was negative for measles but positive for having immunity.

There is a process for confirming a case of measles, and that can only be done through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). While residents may be tested and diagnosed at a health care facility, that facility must work with the OSDH to confirm a positive case. Many factors contribute to having a confirmed positive case. It is important to be aware of what type of test is conducted. If measles is suspected, multiple types of tests can be performed to determine if measles is present or if the individual has immunity to measles.



Health care facilities and schools are encouraged to follow their normal reporting processes to OSDH to ensure timely public health investigations. These processes should be followed prior to any public posting about reportable diseases.



The OSDH is monitoring the situation and will notify the public and news media if/when a case is confirmed in Oklahoma. In the meantime, if you receive information about a case that is not directly from the OSDH, please contact us before reporting. Oklahoma State Department of Health

