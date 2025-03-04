Measles alert for Bartlesville Public School

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Public Schools issued a warning after a staffer at an elementary school tested positive for measles.

In a post on the district's Facebook page, they said a staffer in Wayside Elementary School tested positive for the measles on March 4, one day after being inside the school. Custodians at that school did complete a deep cleaning and are now going back over as many areas as possible.

Measles is a highly contagious and airborne disease. Most people in the United States have a low risk for contracting it due to a vaccine.

A child who was not vaccinated has died from measles in West Texas, the first death in an outbreak that began late last month and the first from measles in the U.S. since 2015.

The school posted about the disease on their website to help inform parents.

The district included specific vaccination rates for their students:

As of March 2025, 92% of the district's students had received 2 doses of the MMR vaccine, 3% had received 1 dose, and the remaining 5% had received no doses or their status was unclear in our database.

What are the signs of measles?



High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Red blotchy rash starting on the face then spreading to the rest of the body

How do you prevent the measles?

Measles can be prevented by the measles vaccine (usually given in combination with rubella and mumps vaccines, or MMR vaccine), and is recommended for all children at 12 to 15 months of age and again at four to six years of age.

If a person has not received a second dose of the vaccine between four and six years of age, it may be given at any age thereafter. The two doses of vaccine normally provide lifelong immunity.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has more details on the measles—> Fact Sheet

