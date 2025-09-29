'They're actually acting like dogs': Hundreds of Stroud Maltese now adopted

TULSA, Okla. — "It's probably the worst we've ever seen in such a small area."

That's what Lawrence DePriest with the Humane Society of Tulsa told 2 News back in July, after rescuing more than 400 dogs from a facility in Stroud.

Local News 'It's pretty rough looking:' Conditions at Stroud breeding facility go viral TJ Eckert

The facility owner, Jerry Hine, arrested on 408 animal cruelty charges.

The next day, numerous organizations helped rescue and take the dogs to a secure facility with the Humane Society of Tulsa. Since then, good news.

"They're doing really well. They're craving attention," DePriest said. "They're actually acting like dogs, and learning that people aren't so terrible."

DePriest says in total, they rescued 427 dogs from the facility, including newborns after the rescue. So far, 120 have new homes, with 121 others sent to other facilities and getting adopted from there.

"We get a lot of Facebook messages with photos and stuff like that so, it's awesome seeing them in their homes and seeing them adjust," DePriest said. "People tell us stories of how they're learning new things every day."

KJRH

2 News talked with one owner in Green Country, who says the difference between their dog from the time of the adoption to now is night and day. And it's not just Oklahoma adoptions. DePriest says the case gained both regional and national attention.

"We've had people from Nevada. We've had some in Florida that were adopted," DePriest said. "We've had people come down from Kansas and Texas, of course. I think we had one in Arkansas, Illinois and Ohio."

The work remains far from over. DePriest tells us they still have 167 dogs in their care, including three currently at their facility near 61st and Sheridan.

"There is still a need. We still have a lot of dogs that are being cared for right now," DePriest said. "We need adopters, we need volunteers to help take care of them."

Lawrence says you can see the available dogs, not just the Maltese -- on their website.

He added that all adoptions must be done in person, which makes the national adoptions in this story even more impressive.

As for Hine, he's pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Nov. 4.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

