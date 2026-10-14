'They let the citizens down': Most of fire department quits; residents blame Chouteau officials

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — A Mayes County community now has to rely on outside response after almost all its volunteer fire crew - and the full-time chief - resigned in the middle of a Chouteau Town Council meeting Oct. 13.

2 News was first alerted by neighbors of the council meeting when its agenda listed executive sessions then votes on terminating and replacing fire chief Amber Williams, police chief James Turner, and assistant police chief Sam Tortet. No reasoning was given.

However, town attorney Ben Sherrer stood up at the beginning of the council meeting to tell the capacity crowd on hand that the city leaders cannot proceed with those items because of "defective notice as to certain issues", then clarifying that the three first responders were not properly notified of the council's plans.

Town of Chouteau Screenshot

Chief Turner told 2 News off-camera he learned of his potential public firing over the weekend on Facebook, while Chief Williams said after the meeting she saw it from the agenda posted Oct. 9.

"I have no disciplinary actions on my record. I have no write-ups. Nothing," Williams said. "We can't fix a problem we don't know about. But putting people on the agenda and intimidating them and bringing their name through the mud? That's not how you do things."

Fire captain Doc Renner read his resignation letter to the council during public comment. Immediately after, at least eight volunteer firefighters walked up to council members to turn in their radio devices in show of resignation.



After giving the firefighters a standing ovation, members of the community then stood to jeer town leadership, including yells of, "You should be ashamed of yourselves."

2 News Oklahoma

Then, after a frustrated exchange between Williams and Mayor Brenda Cunningham over who's responsible for paying firefighter pension dues, the fire chief brought up a history of alleged hiring needs going ignored, then announced she was stepping down as well.

"So effective immediately, I also turn my resignation in and I stand with my volunteers," Williams told the council with applause from residents behind her.

"We just need that board completely cleared out and let the people vote everybody that should be on the board," one neighbor told 2 News after leaving the town hall building. "They let the citizens down every time."

Police chief Turner told 2 News he is not resigning despite the council considering firing him multiple times in past meetings.



WATCH: Full interview with Amber Williams after most of fire department quits

Chouteau fire chief on why she and most firefighters resigned in middle of council meeting

Mayor Cunningham has previously defended the town's management of the fire department on social media.

As for who protects Chouteau from fire dangers now?

"Any calls that come in from this point on are gonna be relying on mutual aid," Williams said after the meeting. "We're all short-staffed. Every department is short-staffed. And now you're pulling even more resources from other departments. So yeah, I mean, it affects everybody. It's not just us."