COLUMBIA, Mo. — John Mateer threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns, to help Oklahoma rally from a 20-point first-half deficit and beat No. 24 Missouri 34-31 on Saturday.

Tate Sandell kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining, and Omarion Robertson stripped the ball from Shaun Terry II at the Missouri 27 to give Oklahoma (8-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) its fourth straight victory.

“There’s not a lot of things that went right for us in that first half and for John Mateer,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “What a shining example of what just keep showing up, just keep punching back, what it looks like, and believing a guy that’s put in the work, a team that’s put in the work and hadn’t gone exactly like we wanted to here this year from the entire body of work. But, it wasn’t because the guys weren’t putting in the work and committed to the season for each other.”

Santana Banner had a pair of interceptions, and Austin Simmons threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice for Missouri (7-5, 4-5), which lost for the third time in its last four games.

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts had nine carries for 12 yards and departed with an apparent hand injury after carrying the ball for a 3-yard loss with 5:57 remaining in the second quarter.

Caleb Goodie hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Simmons, and Donovan Olugbode caught a pass for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 31-31 with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma went ahead 31-23 on Mateer’s second touchdown run of the game 67 seconds earlier.

Oliver Robbins kicked a 22-yard field goal for Missouri with 13:09 remaining in the fourth quarter after Sandell had kicked a 41-yard field goal with two minutes remaining in the third to cap off a 24-0 Sooners run.

Mateer ran the ball 15 yards into the end zone with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter two plays after Owen Heinicke dived to intercept Simmons at the Missouri 20-yard line after Simmons threw off balance while back pedaling to escape pressure from Kip Lewis.

"In any other situation, the team is kind of feeling down and out, feeling upset, but not this game,” Heinicke said. “The sentiment was it’s time to go win this game. Nobody backed down. Nobody was feeling bad for themselves, feeling upset, and fought back inch by inch and then didn’t let go the lead. So, that was an awesome win. I think that that game kind of embodies our season as a whole.”

Jonathan Hatton Jr. scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half after Mateer hit Parker Livingstone with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

“I thought we came out ready to start the second half, and I thought the guys had a good look in their eye at halftime, but you could see just as that drive started adding to it,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Then, obviously, we went three plays and threw an interception. Now all of a sudden, the score is totally flipped.”

Montgomery hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass to put Missouri ahead 17-0 after Banner picked off Mateer.

Down but not out

Oklahoma became the first unranked team to rally from a 20-point deficit on the road against an AP Top 25 team since Mississippi State rallied from a 28-3 second-quarter deficit to beat Auburn 43-34 on Nov. 21, 2021.