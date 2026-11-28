TULSA, Okla — The 19th annual Arvest Winterfest has officially opened up in downtown Tulsa at the BOK Center.

Everyone is welcome to partake in winter activities like ice slide rides, ice skating and just sitting outside and listening to music.

Everett Morris said he’s happy to reunite with his family including his cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents at the Winterfest.

He said he had a good time on the ice slide and was ready for the tree lighting ceremony.

“My butt hurt when I went off the ramp and so now I’m just sore," he said.

FLORES: “Was it fun?”

MORRIS: “Yes, it was fun.”

FLORES: “Was it worth it?”

MORRIS: “Yes.”

2 News spoke with the BOK Center’s General Manager Eric Schleicher, who said it takes months of preparation to make sure Winterfest turns out smoothly.

Some of those items include lighting the trees and landscapes, running piping along the surfaces to make ice and keep it cool and even leveling the streets with stage decking.

he said it's all to make sure people have a good time.

“We’ve been a staple in Tulsa for 19 seasons now, so it’s become a holiday tradition now for a lot of these families," he said. "People travel from Arkansas and Texas to skate to enjoy all the downtown festivities."

He also said he has to agree with the consensus:

“Well, about two years ago, we launched an ice slide, and that’s definitely my favorite part of Winterfest," he said. "It’s fast, it’s a little scary when you get up there, but coming out, skating, doing the ice slide, it makes for a fun trip.”

Winterfest goes on until January 3, for those interested in taking part.