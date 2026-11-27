Following a cold start to our Friday morning, a warming trend takes hold with an increasing southerly breeze throughout the day with ample sunshine. Highs will be around 60°. We'll cool back into the 50s for the early evening hours.

We'll see above average temperatures to start off the weekend. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a quick warm-up into the lower 60s by afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Stronger south winds combined with warmer, dry conditions could also bring brief fire weather concerns.

Another cold front is expected to move through late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few showers are possible as the front passes, especially north and east of Tulsa during those overnight hours. Many spots will stay dry and rain amounts where it occurs will be light.

Temperatures will cool Sunday with strong northwest winds and highs returning closer to seasonal averages in the 50s. Gusts could top out around 30 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, another warming trend takes hold. Highs are back near 60° on Monday and closing in on 70° by Wednesday afternoon. There to follow, another storm system is likely to bring rain and thunderstorms to at least parts of Green Country.