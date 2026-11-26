TULSA, OKLA — Gusty winds are expected throughout the day, making it feel even colder. High temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal averages in the mid-40s.

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows cold returning to the 20s.

A quick warm-up arrives tomorrow and continues into Saturday. Southerly winds return Friday, bringing mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing toward 60 degrees with highs reaching well into the 60s by Saturday afternoon. Stronger south winds combined with warmer, dry conditions could also bring brief fire weather concerns.

Another cold front is expected to move through late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few showers are possible as the front passes, although widespread rainfall is not expected. A few flurries cannot be ruled out across northern areas before precipitation moves out. Temperatures will cool Sunday, with gusty northwest winds and highs returning closer to seasonal averages.

Looking ahead to next week, seasonably mild weather is expected to continue, with afternoon highs generally in the 50s and 60s and cooler overnight temperatures. A few showers cannot be ruled out around the middle of next week, but overall, a mostly dry pattern is expected.