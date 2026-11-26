MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A two-year construction project on US-69 in Muskogee is already impacting a stretch of highway that sees about 26,000 vehicles a day, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says Thanksgiving travel could bring even more traffic.

Work on US-69 started last month, and traffic is now down to one lane in each direction for several miles.

ODOT says drivers should pay close attention to construction signs and expect delays. Crews are removing the existing concrete and replacing it with new pavement. The project will also widen US-69 to six lanes.

Stop-and-go traffic was visible stretching for several miles through the construction zone.

ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach says with more drivers expected for the holiday, it's important to slow down and stay alert.

"With a lot of traffic this weekend, we're gonna see a little bit of backup, so we want to make sure that people are paying attention in front of them, giving plenty of following distance to the vehicle in front of you, so that if something happens, you have time to slow down or move over or do whatever you need to do to prevent a crash," Gerlach said.

Drivers can detour on Highway 165, then connect to Highway 62 before getting back on US-69, according to ODOT.

If your Thanksgiving travel takes you through Muskogee, ODOT recommends planning ahead and giving yourself extra time to reach your destination.

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