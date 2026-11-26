TULSA, Okla — Victory Church organized its annual Thanksgiving Brunch Thursday morning, open to anyone and everyone to celebrate the holiday.

Organizers said they want to make sure people aren't alone and are surrounded by their fellow community members.

Pastor Maria Clinkscales said she’s excited to be hosting again, and that there's always a seat open for everyone.

“On days like this, we want people to know to reach out to other people, to be neighbor friends with them," she said. "To be thankful even for your neighbor, even for your enemies, people that don't like you. We want people to know that they are not alone, that God is with them.”

Regina hugger says she’s been involved with victory for 26 years and has seen a positive impact in her own life.

“I started taking classes here at Victory," she said. "When it was down on 51st Street, I was at Victory Bible College, and I've taken a lot of classes here. I belong to two groups here in Victory, and I have noticed the change in myself. And also, my relationship with God has grown so much, and it's all due to Victory.”

Crystal and Mike Evans said they worship at Victory Church and are extremely grateful to have a place to come and spend time with so many different people on the holidays.

“Victory Church just really means a lot to us, and to know that they had a chance for people to just come and get together," said Crystal. "If you don't have any family, or if you just kind of want to do your own thing and just connect with the church members on on Thanksgiving, so that's why we're here.”

Mike echoed the sentiment, saying their kids are grown up and celebrating elsewhere, so they wanted camaraderie.

“We're just back to say hi to people," he said. "Not so much for the food, but to the church family here. Victory is wonderful.”

Pastor Clinkscales said it's important to practice gratitude throughout the year, every day.

“It's so good when you wake up instead of being depressed and feeling oh you are the only one, or instead of focusing on what you don't have, focus on what you already have," she said. "Give thanks to God, God thank you for the gift of another day. So that's why it's so important for us to appreciate what we have, appreciate good health, appreciate our family, appreciate our church, even our jobs.”

Along with the warm meal and atmosphere, the church also provided families with frozen turkeys and some warm clothing if needed through their clothing pantry near the entrance.