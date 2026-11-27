TULSA, Okla. —A teen was arrested Monday night after police say he groped a woman while she was shopping at a Tulsa grocery store.

According to Tulsa police, officers responded to a Reasor's near 15th Street and Lewis Avenue after receiving a report of an unwanted sexual contact incident.

Investigators say a man walked past a woman inside the store and allegedly grabbed her buttocks and thigh. The woman yelled at the suspect, who then ran out of the store, police said.

Several witnesses provided officers with similar accounts of what happened, according to authorities.

Officers later located the suspect in the store's parking lot and took the teen into custody.