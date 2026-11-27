TULSA, Okla. — Black Friday crowds are back in Tulsa.

Shoppers began lining up outside stores in the Tulsa Hills area as early as 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, signaling a possible resurgence of in-person holiday shopping.

The draw? Big-ticket giveaways, including $1,000 gift cards.

"I mean, a chance to get a $1,000 gift card, you know. We are fixing to get that K," said Owen Kelly, who was among the first in line.

Another shopper, Semaj Jones, summed up the motivation simply.

"We're trying to get that band," Jones said.

One shopper said she and a friend originally planned to arrive around 3 a.m., but decided to come much earlier out of concern others would beat them to the front of the line.

"We were going to come here around 3 a.m., but we just came here much more early because we were thinking like maybe there's other people out there that are more desperate than us," Grace Tzang said. "But it turns out we're one of the first people up here."

Target at the Tulsa Hills location did not open until 6 a.m.

Down the street, Lowe's also drew a long line of shoppers. The home improvement retailer was giving away several buckets and even free appliances.

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