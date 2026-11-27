SAPULPA, Okla. — Nearly two months after Sapulpa's Heritage Park closed, the city is now asking residents to help shape what could come next.

When Heritage Park came down this fall, it left more than an empty space in downtown Sapulpa.

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For Rita Ragland, who spends Fridays next door helping people in need, the closure hit families hard.

"We had several of our neighbors that we serve here with small children, and they would come by and they would be disappointed that the park was shut down because that was part of their treat for coming over here. 'Yeah we're gonna get some free stuff, but we'll also stop by the park on our way out.' Whenever that was gone, all the little kiddos were pretty disappointed," Ragland said.

Now there's a chance for the community to help decide what comes next.

Sapulpa Parks Department says:

"The City of Sapulpa is really excited about the possibilities for a new park in Sapulpa, but we're at the very beginning of the process, and that's exactly why community input is so important.

For more than 20 years, Heritage Park, also known as The Big Build, was a special place for families and children. It was designed by local students and brought to life in 2005 through thousands of volunteer hours. Now we have an opportunity to dream about what that space could become for the next generation.

We've launched a community survey to find out what people want to see in a new park. We want to hear from everyone—parents, grandparents, teenagers, and especially kids! But there's one group we'd really love to hear from: If you were one of the kids who helped design Heritage Park, or one of the parents or volunteers who rolled up their sleeves to make the dream happen, we especially want to hear from you. You created something really special for Sapulpa. You helped write the first chapter of this park's story. Now we'd love for you to help us imagine the next one.

We're also asking everyone to share the survey with friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. The more voices we hear - of all ages - the better understanding we'll have of what our community wants.

We're beginning our fundraising efforts, too. We don't have a final design or price tag yet, but we want to start building a fund that will help us pursue grants, meet matching requirements, develop partnerships, and ultimately turn community ideas into reality. Whether it's $5, $25, $100, or whatever you're comfortable giving, every donation helps move us closer to that goal. We would like all contributions to be processed through Sapulpa Park Friends Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that support Sapulpa parks, trails, facilities, and programs. There is a link to donate in the survey and all donations made through Sapulpa Park Friends are tax-deductible.

This isn't just about replacing an old park. It's about creating a place where the next generation of Sapulpans can make their own memories. We want the community to help dream it, shape it, and be a part of making it happen!"

"That's the movement that I wanted to see behind it. I just wanted a little bit more communication about tearing it down and stuff. I think that the community coming together like that is a really good thing, and I want to see it rebuilt very soon," Ragland said.

But there's still a long way to go. The city says there isn't a final design or price tag yet.

"We do need spaces like that, safe spaces for our kids, especially something so close to the library and the literacy program," Ragland said.

The city hopes to have a clearer picture once the survey has closed. To access the survey and to donate, click here.

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