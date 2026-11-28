TULSA, Okla. — State Farm has reached a deal to settle a batch of disputed property claims in Oklahoma.

The company says it reached an agreement with the Whitten Burrage law firm that resolves pending property claim disputes involving the firm's clients. State Farm says both sides agreed to work through the issues through negotiation.

The agreement follows months of legal scrutiny over State Farm's handling of storm-damage claims in Oklahoma. In September, 2 News Oklahoma reported that lawsuits brought by more than 900 Oklahomans accused State Farm of underpaying or denying legitimate weather-damage claims. An Oklahoma County judge ordered 11 documents related to the company's storm-claim policies to be released. State Farm disputed the allegations.

RELATED: Judge orders State Farm to release documents from claim policies unredacted

Oklahoma judge orders State Farm to release documents from claim policies unredacted

The dispute has also involved Billy and Lacy Hursh of Broken Arrow. The couple sued State Farm in 2025 after filing a claim for hail damage to their roof. The Hurshes accused the insurer of breach of contract, bad faith, constructive fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

RELATED: 2 News Oklahoma's coverage of the Hursh case and Oklahoma Supreme Court arguments

OK Supreme Court to decide on Drummond joining State Farm case

The Oklahoma Supreme Court later ruled Attorney General Gentner Drummond could not intervene in the Hurshes' lawsuit.

The next day, Drummond filed a separate lawsuit accusing State Farm of carrying out a scheme to underpay or wrongfully deny legitimate wind and hail claims. The attorney general alleged that a State Farm program called the "Hail Focus Initiative" was designed to reduce claim approvals. Those claims remain allegations.

Previous Coverage: Oklahoma AG files new lawsuit against State Farm, accuses insurer of denying or underpaying claims

State Farm has denied wrongdoing and says it stands behind its claims practices, adding that it evaluates each claim based on the specific policy and the facts of the loss. The company says its Oklahoma homeowners business has run at a loss in recent years, paying about $1.10 in claims and expenses for every $1 in premium from 2021 through 2025.

The company says it paid more than $1 billion to Oklahoma customers for wind and hail damage in 2024 and 2025.

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