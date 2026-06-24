Oklahoma AG files new lawsuit against State Farm, accuses insurer of denying or underpaying claims

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a new lawsuit against State Farm Insurance, less than 24 hours after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that he could not intervene in a lawsuit between the insurance company and a Broken Arrow couple.

The new lawsuit accuses State Farm of carrying out a scheme to either underpay or wrongfully deny legitimate wind and hail claims in Oklahoma. Drummond claims that State Farm had a program named "Hail Focus Initiative" that was designed to reduce approvals.

Drummond's new lawsuit comes on the heels of the lawsuit filed by Billy and Lacy Hursh. The Hurshes filed a lawsuit against State Farm in 2025 after they fought with the insurer to pay for their new roof following storms.

“It is unacceptable that Oklahomans are paying rising homeowners insurance premiums yet receiving less protection in return,” Drummond said. “Inflation and weather do not explain, let alone justify, the widening gap between what Oklahomans pay and what they receive. This new action will prevent State Farm from continuing to delay the matter with procedural posturing.”

OK Supreme Court to decide on Drummond joining State Farm case

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

