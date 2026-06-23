Oklahoma Supreme Court rules AG may not intervene in State Farm case

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has issued an order in a case involving State Farm Insurance and a couple from Broken Arrow.

Billy and Lacy Hursh filed a lawsuit against State Farm in April 2025, accusing the insurance agency of breach of contract, bad faith, constructive fraud, and negligent misrepresentation.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with the Hurshes in December 2025. The Hurshes filed a claim in 2023 after a hailstorm damaged their roof. State Farm allegedly denied multiple claims filed by the Hurshes over the course of two years.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond got involved with the case in December 2025. He filed a motion to intervene against the insurance company. In a statement, Drummond accused State Farm of violating several laws, including the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act, the Oklahoma Racketeer-Influence and Corrupt Organization Act, and the Oklahoma Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

However, attorneys representing State Farm filed a claim, saying that Drummond had no authority in a case brought on by individuals. That argument was sent to the Oklahoma Supreme Court in April.

OK Supreme Court to decide on Drummond joining State Farm case

The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed with State Farm's appeal on June 23. You can read the full order here.

Drummond issued a statement following the order.

“I thank the Oklahoma Supreme Court for bringing clarity to the appropriate forum where the case needs to be filed. We will be filing a new lawsuit in the morning to hold State Farm accountable for the massive fraud perpetrated on Oklahomans.”

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