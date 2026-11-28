TULSA, Okla — Every year after Black Friday, "Small Business Saturday" is celebrated to highlight and promote local small businesses in our communities.

According to data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2024, 99.9% of businesses in the U.S. are considered small businesses and 45.9% of Americans are employed by a small business.

There has been a significant rise in small businesses in Tulsa's Studio Row located in midtown, including favorites like 918 Maples Tacos and Taste of Morocco.

Aroma's Coffee and Crêpes celebrated its soft opening on Saturday.

Owner Jose Bamaca collaborated with manager Mariel Luna to open up the one thing he thought the area was missing: a café.

They both agree the area is developing, and they’re excited to be a part of it, but they also want to make sure they can help create a stronger network.

“We wanna make sure that we support our community, that we support our neighbors," said Luna. "Going out on a Saturday, that’s when we really prepare.”

“United, we grow quicker, right?" he said. "If we collaborate, I think we expand more. We get to more people. Why? Because if I connect with another business, my clients can become theirs too.”

Owner of Taste of Morocco Sovana Benis said supporting small businesses is extremely important.

She said while she’s grateful for her loyal group of customers, she’s been making an effort to expand her audience.

It’s why she says Small Business Saturday is helpful, especially to areas like Studio Row.

“It’s very important because it helps families’ income, it helps us to stay in business," she said. "It helps to keep different cultures, different tastes. It is very, very important for people to support small businesses.”

Studio Row is also home to many collectives, like Indigichic. It’s a Native American-run pop-up store selling designs from clothing to jewelry.

To echo Sovana’s point, co-owner Veronica Pipestem said as a small business, Indigichic provides a new perspective by providing contemporary Native American art.

“It’s really important because we’re in a place that’s got a very high native population, but you don’t see us around very often, so we provide that visibility," she said. "We really provide a place for people to come shop if you’re interested in supporting native artists.”