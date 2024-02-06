'There's no closure': Anger persists as friends mourn Bixby teen's death in crash

BIXBY, Okla. — Less than a month after competitive cheerleader and dedicated FFA member Shelby Binney lost her life in a single-car crash on 171st Street, her best friend and FFA partner Iralyn Lee tries to keep her spirit alive.

"I like to just kinda think about our good times," Iralyn said. “Sometimes I just think like she's on a vacation and she'll come back, but sometimes I just have to like, remind myself."

She said she tries not to think about the accusations faced by her late best friend's father, Elliott Binney.

According to an arrest report, Binney said he took "a gulp" of vodka while driving his wife and three kids home before losing control and crashing. According to witnesses and police,he walked away from the scene without speaking to anyone while Shelby died from her injuries on scene. He was arrested hours later in Checotah.

Binney has a record of leaving accident scenes three previous times, but has never served prison time for it.

Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office told 2 News Feb. 5 Binney’s case is still an ongoing investigation and is waiting for some info from Bixby Police Department before a decision on filing charges can be made.

A spokesperson said the delay in announcing charges is not unusual.

BPD declined to offer further info or comment Monday.

Iralyn's mom, Holly Lee, said the circumstances are all the more painful because she herself lost a daughter in a car crash a year ago. She said Elliott Binney needs to be held accountable.

"There's no closure right now. The community doesn't have closure on any of this," Holly said.

"I want to be here to support the family as best that I can, but we need the closure and justice for Shelby."

The district attorney’s office said it will announce what charges, if any, Elliott Binney will face no later than next Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Binney’s arraignment in court is scheduled for the next day.

