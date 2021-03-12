The Drummond family thankful for outpouring of community support

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Ree Drummond's nephew and husband are recovering after a head-on crash while fire fighting at their ranch near Pawhuska, Okla.

The collision sent both to the hospital.

Pawhuska is a very tight-knit community. Many people are saddened to hear about the accident on Drummond's ranch Wednesday, but they are relieved to hear their neighbors and friends are on the mend.

“It’s a town of 3,400 people. All our kids go to school together," Cody Garnett said. "They all go to the same sporting functions. We see each other all the time. They do business with local businesses. We do business with them. Everybody knows each other around here."

The world knows her as the "Pioneer Woman," but the Drummonds are family to her community. Garnett said he watched Drummonds nephew, Caleb, grow up in the town.

“He comes to our goat rope ends," he said. "He does business at some of our establishments here in town. I’ve known him since he’s a little kid."

After the crash, Caleb was life-flighted to a St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. On Thursday, we learned that Ladd, Ree's husband, is also at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the community is standing by the Drummonds, pouring out their support.

“Being a parent, something like that, having your kid's life-flighted out is heartbreaking," Garnett said. "So, our thoughts and prayers go to the parents."

Ree took her gratitude to Facebook for the love and support her family has received, saying,

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family. Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family, we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot."

On social media, millions of followers wished the family well.

