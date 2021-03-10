Ree Drummond says husband, nephew expected to be okay after crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Two members of the Drummond family are expected to be okay after two fire trucks crashed Wednesday afternoon on the Drummond family ranch in Pawhuska.

TV personality Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd Drummond, 57, and her nephew, Caleb Drummond, 21, were involved in the crash as they fought a fire on the ranch.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Caleb was driving southbound and Ladd was driving northbound on County Road N3660, about eight miles west of Pawhuska. OHP said the high winds decreased visibility on the gravel road, causing both trucks to crash head-on.

Troopers said Caleb was ejected approximately 70 feet from the truck, and he was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

OHP said Ladd refused treatment at the scene. Ree posted that Ladd and Caleb are still in the hospital but expected to be okay.

