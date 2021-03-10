Mayor Bynum signs Tulsa Pay Equity Pledge

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum launched the Tulsa Pay Equity Pledge on Wednesday.

The pledge, created in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, is a voluntary, employer-led initiative to close the gender pay gap in the city of Tulsa.

Though women participate in the local workforce at a rate of 73.8 percent and make up 51.2 percent of the population, women in Tulsa County still only earn 84 cents to every dollar earned by men.

To combat this, the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women spearheaded this effort to ensure equal pay in Tulsa’s workforce.

“As Tulsa strives to be a city of opportunity for everyone, we know that people should make equal pay for equal work - regardless of gender,” Mayor Bynum said. “There are practical steps any organization can take to ensure this happens, and I am thankful that so many of Tulsa’s best employers are joining the City of Tulsa with this inaugural commitment to putting those practices in place. We are eager for more great employers to join us!”

Those who take the pledge commit to:

Ban questions about previous salary history to candidates for hire or promotion

Commit to ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion training for employees responsible for recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and promoting

Review employee pay to ensure compliance with the Equal Pay Act

The 13 employers who took the pledge so far are:

Arvest Bank

BOK Financial

Hilti

Matrix Service Company

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Schnake Turnbo Frank

Selser Schafer Architects

TTCU

Tulsa County

Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Regional Chamber

Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation/Mother Road Market

"Signing the Pay Equity Pledge is one step to ensuring employees are paid equitably, which we know leads to increased efficiency, creativity and productivity for organizations by helping to attract and retain the best talent,” said Dr. Meg Morgan, vice chair for the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women. “The Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women is appreciative of the Mayor's support and the business community's support for this monumental step in the right direction."

Employers who commit to pay equity can positively impact employee morale, turnover and retention rates, and increase employee performance.

To see a list of employers who have taken the pledge, and to download, sign and submit the pledge, visit: www.cityoftulsa.org/payequity

