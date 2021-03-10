COVID-19 and the impact on mothers

TULSA, Okla. — For many mothers in Green County, the pandemic threw a big wrench in their family’s daily routine.

This year threw them all kinds of emotional hurdles thanks to COVID-19. Many parents even had to quit their jobs to stay at home and teach their children. In the past eight months, Jody Smith has not only been a wife and mother, but she is also now her children's teacher.

“We are looking at a year that they haven’t had contact with teachers, contact with friends, and there’s the big boredom factor,” Smith said.

The pandemic left many Green County parents no choice but to maneuver through uncharted waters, doing what’s best for the family.

