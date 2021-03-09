Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

The impact of Oklahoma's 1st COVID death

items.[0].videoTitle
The impact of Oklahoma's 1st COVID death
Merle Dry
thumbnail_IMG_3691.jpg
Posted at 9:03 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 08:20:50-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Dry family is now a part of Oklahoma history.

Merle Dry was the first Oklahoman to pass away from COVID-19 nearly a year ago, now his family hopes his death can help others dealing with this virus.

RELATED STORY: Tulsa Church Mourns First Coronavirus-Related Death

They said time heals all wounds, but for Carrie Dry, the time allowed her to try and make something good out of her husband's untimely death. She said her husband's symptoms came quickly, and they were not ready for what the next few days would bring.

He started to feel sick on a Saturday, and by Wednesday, he was gone.

RELATED STORY: First Oklahoma Coronavirus Victim's Church Stepping Up to Help its Members

"That was one of the hardest things that I have had to deal with is the fact that I wasn't with him, and I couldn't be with him, and I couldn't hold his hand," Dry said.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.