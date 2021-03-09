The impact of Oklahoma's 1st COVID death

TULSA, Okla. — The Dry family is now a part of Oklahoma history.

Merle Dry was the first Oklahoman to pass away from COVID-19 nearly a year ago, now his family hopes his death can help others dealing with this virus.

They said time heals all wounds, but for Carrie Dry, the time allowed her to try and make something good out of her husband's untimely death. She said her husband's symptoms came quickly, and they were not ready for what the next few days would bring.

He started to feel sick on a Saturday, and by Wednesday, he was gone.

"That was one of the hardest things that I have had to deal with is the fact that I wasn't with him, and I couldn't be with him, and I couldn't hold his hand," Dry said.

