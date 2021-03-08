One child treated after house fire in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — One child is being treated after a house fire in Turley.

Three children were alone in the home when the fire started around 8:30 a.m. Monday. All but one child got out of the house safely. A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition currently.

“Fire crews entered through a window in the front of the structure and in the rear of the structure, found the victim and removed her from the structure. EMS crews provided care until they could transport her to Hillcrest Medical Center,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. They said the children were left alone while their mother took another child to school. They said that’s when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

