Tulsa health officials advise caution over spring break

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is encouraging Tulsans to use caution and practice safety recommendations during spring break.

Health officials said families should continue to practice the 3 W’s: Wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.

“There are many ways to enjoy the break safely with those that you live with,” said THD Executive Director, Dr. Bruce Dart. “We all are ready to get away, but we are asking everyone to continue to stay vigilant as COVID-19 is still here.”

The department said travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you do not travel at this time. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends, and community during and after travel. You should definitely not travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, if you are sick, or you have tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.

If you still choose to travel, follow CDC guidelines to stay safe.

If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Wait 2 weeks after getting your second vaccine dose to travel, because it takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination.

Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before you travel. Keep a copy of your test results with you during travel in case you are asked for them. Do NOT travel if you test positive.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public settings. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet from anyone who did not travel with you. It’s important to do this everywhere — both indoors and outdoors.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

If you are planning to travel internationally, check the requirements at your destination. When you return, all air passengers to the U.S. are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

The department said the safest way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year is to gather virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.

Decorate your home in St. Patrick’s Day colors, shamrocks, and leprechauns.

Celebrate by making Irish–inspired recipes.

Have an outdoor neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart and wearing masks.

Watch a virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

If you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors.

The Tulsa Health Department continues to offer specimen collection for COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online or call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional. For more information, click here.

For information regarding vaccine availability in Tulsa County, click here. For information regarding the Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccine Plan, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --