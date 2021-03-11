Gov. Stitt lifts COVID-19 restrictions as more Oklahomans get vaccinated

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is lifting COVID-19 restrictions as more Oklahomans get vaccinated.

In a news conference Thursday, Governor Kevin Stitt announced a new executive order that lifts all event restrictions initially implemented due to COVID-19. He also lifted the requirement to wear masks in state buildings.

The order goes into effect March 12. Gov. Stitt said that although the restrictions are lifted "COVID is still here." He said all Oklahomans are encouraged to keep wearing masks, but said wearing a mask should be a personal decision.

The governor said the decisions were based on new COVID-19 safety guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the CDC is cautioning state’s against scaling back coronavirus precautions too soon. Federal health officials are also urging people to continue to mask up and minimize unnecessary travel.

Oklahoma’s Health Commissioner Lance Frye shared some encouraging news. As of Thursday, Oklahoma has administered 1,340,818 doses of the COVID vaccine to Oklahomans.

The governor was also optimistic about this summer.

“One year later, we’re coming to an end of the COVID-19 pandemic," Stitt said. "The worst is behind us. The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever before. Oklahoma, we are on track to get our summer back."

Commissioner Trye also announced a new and more aggressive approach of getting more people vaccinated by this summer. But, the details haven’t been released yet. State officials are also anticipating 170,000 additional doses of vaccine will arrive by the end of the week.

Standard for normal in Oklahoma during COVID-19

