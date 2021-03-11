American Airlines tells workers to 'tear up' WARN notices

TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines employees who got a “WARN” notice last month are being told to ‘tear them up.’
In a letter to employees sent March 10th, American Airline leaders Doug Parker and Robert Isom announced the 13,000 employees who got the notices will now continue to be employed due to the passage of the American Rescue Plan.
BACKGROUND: American Airlines issues WARN notices
“Since the start of the pandemic, lawmakers from both parties have recognized the essential work each of you undertakes, the critical infrastructure the American team provides to our country and the world, and the economic risks of a weakened U.S. airline industry. We are grateful for the support of our government leaders and their continued acknowledgment of all you do.”
Leaders also said the approval of a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘bright spot’ for the team. (LINK)
American Airlines is one of Tulsa's major employers.
