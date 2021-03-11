Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skateland Tulsa closes after more than 50 years

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Skateland Tulsa
901211_510839665624564_1743709509_o.jpg
Posted at 11:28 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 00:34:11-05

TULSA, Okla. — A beloved Tulsa landmark and roller skating rink is officially closing its doors after more than 50 years.

In a statement, Skateland Tulsa thanked Tulsans and said it would cherish the memories.

"We are now ready to ROLL into our next chapter," the statement said. "We will miss the regular faces that called Skateland Tulsa home for so many years."

Skateland said it will reopen April 1 under a different facility and name.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7