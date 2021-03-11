Skateland Tulsa closes after more than 50 years

TULSA, Okla. — A beloved Tulsa landmark and roller skating rink is officially closing its doors after more than 50 years.
In a statement, Skateland Tulsa thanked Tulsans and said it would cherish the memories.
"We are now ready to ROLL into our next chapter," the statement said. "We will miss the regular faces that called Skateland Tulsa home for so many years."
Skateland said it will reopen April 1 under a different facility and name.
