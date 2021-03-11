A look at the life of Ree Drummond

TULSA, Okla. — Meet one of Oklahoma's very own, the Pioneer Woman!

Blogger and TV personality Ree Drummond was born in Bartlesville, Okla. on January 6, 1969.

After graduating from Bartlesville High School, Drummond moved to Los Angeles and attended the University of Southern California where she majored in gerontology.

She initially wanted to go law school in Chicago after graduation. However, she decided to move back to Oklahoma after meeting her husband and cattle rancher, Ladd Drummond.

The Drummonds own 433,000 acres of land in Oklahoma, including a ranch in Pawhuska, Okla. The couple have five children, including a foster son.

In 2006, Drummond launched her food and life style blog, The Pioneer Woman. That eventually led her to authoring several books and hosting a popular Food Network show. Drummond also owns a restaurant, bakery and store located in downtown Pawhuska called The Pioneer Woman Mercantile also known as "The Merc."

Drummond's success story may even be headed to the big screen. Columbia Pictures acquired the rights to her book, "Black Heels To Tractor Wheels," and the film could possibly star actress Reese Witherspoon.

