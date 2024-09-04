Teen accused in McLain High School shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter

TULSA, Okla. — A teen accused in a deadly shooting at McLain High School nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The shooting happened in September 2022. A week after the shooting, Tulsa police issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old N'iavien Lee Golden, who turned himself in.



Previous coverage >>> Teen accused in McLain homecoming shooting turns himself in

Tulsa police said the shooting happened following a fight that broke out after the school's homecoming football game.

The shooting left 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough dead and three people injured. The district subsequently canceled classes the following week, and made changes to the school football schedule.



Additional coverage >>> McLain students return to class following tragic shooting

Court records show Golden entered a blind plea. A judge will determine sentencing on Nov.12.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

