TALKING SAFETY: City, River Parks leaders meet after Tulsa Wave Park drowning

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Wave Park is closed indefinitely, amid an investigation surrounding an Aug. 16 drowning.

The drowning took the life of 16-year-old, Jawaun Jordan.

‘MY PRIDE AND JOY’ >>> 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers spoke with Jordan’s grandmother

Leaders with the City of Tulsa and River Parks Authority met Monday afternoon. Presumably, safety was on the agenda.

Meanwhile, 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers listened to Stephan Leppert.

KJRH

“Me and my grandfather have been coming here since the old pedestrian bridge used to be here. So that’s been a long time,” Leppert said.

As for some of the newer visitors, the chances to visit have been few and far between. The Wave Park was closed between June 10 and July 15 for high waters. This time, the park closed as a result of the drowning. Leppert says he witnessed it.

“It was very much scary, I was actually sitting right there when it happened and I was very shocked,” Leppert said.

River parks and City of Tulsa leaders met Monday afternoon. Presumably, safety was on the agenda, though details are sparse. River Parks Authority director Jeff Edwards deferred to the city for comment.

A spokesperson for the city classified the meeting as part of ‘internal discussions,’ but provided the following statement to 2 News Oklahoma.

“The City of Tulsa and River Parks continue to meet regarding operations and safety at Zink Lake and at the Tulsa Wave Park. The Tulsa Wave Park remains closed while the investigation into the recent drowning continues. When it comes to water recreation at both Zink Lake and the Tulsa Wave Park, our priority is to ensure that visitors have the information they need to make informed decisions about permitted activities on the water. As continues to be the case, visitors are strongly encouraged to follow posted signage and practice safe habits, including the use of life jackets when operating watercraft on Zink Lake. Updates will be provided as discussions progress and as any new measures are determined.”

2 News asked Leppert what measures he would suggest.

“I would tell them you need to make sure you have lifeguards on duty at all times, and make sure you implement safety devices. If you don’t have them on, don’t get in the water.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

