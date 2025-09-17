Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAKE BACK OUR TRAILS: RPA hosts event to reacquaint visitors to Turkey Mountain

Posted

TULSA, Okla. — During the evening of Sept. 16, Turkey Mountain regulars gathered for their usual Tuesday-night trek of the trails, but it came with a little more meaning.

Ryan Howell, who oversees Turkey Mountain for River Parks Authority, organized the “Take Back Our Trails” event.

“[Attendees will] reaffirm their love of Turkey Mountain, and their love of getting outdoors. We don’t want people to be scared to get outdoors, we want them to recreate as safely as possible,” Howell said.

The event comes, after a woman was stabbed, and another raped at Turkey Mountain. Just days later, another woman was sexually assaulted at Hunter Park.

Tulsa Police provided the following sketch of the suspected attacker at Hunter Park.

PHOTO- SKETCH HUNTER PARK ATTACK

2 News asked for updates on all three investigations, as well as if the sexual assaults were related. A spokesman for TPD did not respond to a request for comment.

Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, helped organize ‘Take Back Our Trails.’

She hopes people left the event with, “a sense of community. That they’re not alone. That there’s plenty of people here to support, there’s plenty of people here to walk the trails, run the trails, ride the trails, ride the trails with them.”

Those people are just one aspect of the larger effort. Sept. 1, Tulsa police increased patrols at Turkey Mountain, and more cameras have been installed on the grounds.

Brodie listens to Chris Wolford

“We definitely need police out here,” Chris Wolford said, “The more protection the better.”

