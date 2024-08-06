SWEET RETURN: Barnsdall students back in class after tornado hits town

BARNSDALL, Okla. — In Barnsdall, getting back to a familiar routine is an essential part of success in school.

It's more critical than ever after a tornadoes hit the town this spring.

The second tornado, an EF-4, ripped through its quiet neighborhoods, destroying the homes of many students and teachers.

The twisters spared the schools, which now serve as the heart of a community in recovery.

2 News spoke with student Aubree Swift, who lost her home in the tornado.

"I think the tornado picked it up, swirled it a couple times and the put it down upside down," she said.

Now, Swift is living in an RV with five people.



So, getting back to school means more than just having a place to learn — it's a place to feel secure.

2 News asked Barnsdall Elementary Principal Dr. Melanie Sweeney how enrollment was affected by families displaced by the tornadoes.

"We found at least three this morning that have not returned and we have over 20 impacted in our building from the tornado," she said.

What might be surprising to some, the elementary school has just over two dozen new students this year, meaning enrollment is actually up.

"They certainly came back with smiles on their face, ready to see friends," she said. "Some of them have been staying with other family members or RVs and things of that nature, motels as they've been in this transitional time, so they've really been looking forward to getting back."



Sweeney said many pitched in to help the transition go smoothly.

"We have had a lot of donations, outreaches, different organizations that have remained in touch to make sure all those needs are met," she said.

Schools in Barnsdall will act as a contact point to make sure those who have resources to offer are connected with families in need.

