THE SPIRIT OF BARNSDALL: Barnsdall hosts Bigheart celebration after tornado

TULSA, Okla — Barnsdall held its 71st annual Big Heart Day after a tornado ripped through the area.

Aerial footage of Barnsdall tornado damage

People flooded the streets of downtown Barnsdall for the parade, bounce houses, and axe throwing. Gloria Kelly wasn’t sure the celebration would happen because of the tornado damage but was glad it did.

"Oh, it means the world after what we've been through with these tornadoes dos. People genuinely care; they care they love our town, and we can't thank people enough,” said Kelly.

People came to the festival for more than just fried Oreos and corndogs; Big Heart Day had bullfrog racing, too. Logan Bryant said a celebration like Bigheart Day isn’t just for Barnsdall locals.

"I don't care if you're in Tulsa or Oklahoma City; if you have time, come visit Big Heart Day; it's just a good old small-town festival,” Bryant said.

The good old small-town festival also had resources like roofing and remolding for people affected by the storm. Bryant said the festival represents the spirit of Barnsdall.

"It's a great time for people to come together and celebrate, to share the message that, hey, we are Barnsdall strong, we have this community, and we're going to help each other,” said Bryant.

Kelly said the community needed the support, and especially the love from Bigheart Day.

"We've heard there's over 80 entries in the parade. It's never been that big that I know of, and that just tells me people care,” said Kelly.

Bigheart Day also had a fireworks show for everyone in the community.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

