TINY HOMES: Barnsdall regulates construction, expecting tiny houses

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The rebuild in Barnsdall is underway.

Mayor Johnny Kelley and the city council expect tiny homes to pop up in the empty lots left behind by the tornado. However, they've set some regulations to ensure that it's done right.

There's a fire burning in Barnsdall to keep this town alive.

"We like our little town," Barnsdall neighbor Kenneth Halford said.

Neighbors want to stay, but the affordability may be out of reach for some. Kelley says some people have resorted to outfitting their sheds into homes. That won't fly.

"We're just trying to do what's best for the city of Barnsdall and best for our citizens as a whole," Kelley said.

The city has heard from some who would like to build tiny homes. They're small homes, about 400 to 450 square feet. It's a little bit bigger than the average hotel room.

"It'll help these people that don't have homes," Halford said, "And the kids … at least they'll have a place to stay."

Halford's house survived the storm, but he's sympathetic for those who weren't so lucky. Meanwhile, the city balances compassion with the need to keep property values up to par and maintain a sense of dignity.

"We're not against tiny homes in any way, shape or form," Kelley said, "We just wanna make sure people build them the way they should be built, and they're a home."

The regulations are the same as any other home in town.

They must be hooked up to electricity and plumbing, fit certain size requirements, and only one is allowed per lot.

"Well I hope [tiny homes] do come to town, honestly," Kelley said.

Everyone around town hopes, no matter how, the city prevails.

"We'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully, everything will turn out better," Halford said.

According to the Mayor, if someone builds a tiny home, they can keep it for as long as they would like.

