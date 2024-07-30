Barnsdall refinery to close after tornado damage

BARNSDALL, Okla. — A lifeline for the local economy of Barnsdall is closing after a tornado hit the town on May 6.

NuCera Solutions is a refinery plant in town that currently employs around 93 people. For context, Barnsdall has a population of roughly 1,015.

An employee who asked to remain anonymous shared a letter the company sent out on July 30.

The letter, written by Vice President of Operations Jack Thiel, said the company intended to rebuild the plant, but in recent weeks, "it became clear" that rebuilding the facility is not financially viable. The company blamed lengthy repairs and an unknown future customer base.

NuCera Solutions said the closing will happen in phases over the next six months to a year. They'll immediately reduce their staff to 50 employees until the phaseout is complete.

However, all employees will continue to receive their regular rate of pay for 60 days.

Nonunion employees who stay with the company until their termination date may receive an additional eight weeks of severance and three months of COBRA health insurance coverage.

Company management will be meeting with Union leadership to discuss matters related to union-represented employees.



The company also said all employees will have access to free "outplacement services" like job search tools and coaches, as well as public benefits and financial coaching.

Thiel said the May 6 storm was a tragedy for the community.

"It was only out of necessity and with a heavy heart that we made the decision to close the plant. I want to thank you for your hard work and dedication at the NuCera plant and your patience as we sorted through the impact of the storm," Thiel said.

