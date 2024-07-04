SUMMER FUN: Wagoner kids enjoy watery fun for 4th of July

WAGONER, Okla. — 4th of July festivities are a hit in smaller communities around Green Country as well, including Wagoner's annual Independence Day parade and water balloon fight.

"There's age groups and each age group has a winner. And then there's a pet category and a family category," Wagoner resident and 4th of July celebration attire champion Kaci Mekaoui said, adjusting her daughter, Emma's star sunglasses. "Last year, Emma won first place in her age and we won first place in the family."

The annual celebration is held at Maple Park and is sponsored by Wagoner Lions Club.

"Then we'll have water balloon fights over there. We furnish hot dogs, water, pop, and Capri Sun," Lions Club President Monica Medley told 2 News. "And we do this in memory of Liz McMahan."

See also >>> FIREWORKS? | Where to watch and where to shoot off your own in Green Country

Wagoner is not only the home of the brave in this summer's heat, but also the hydrated. Its organizers made sure of it.

"(Hydration is) a huge deal," Medley said. "And everybody has water. We make sure. We have the fire department here as well to keep an eye on people, and they will run through sprinkler systems, the kids will with the fire trucks. And then we’ve got plenty of water here free for everybody.”

The Independence Day celebrations finish Thursday night with a free fireworks show in Maple Park at 9:30 p.m.

Related >>> A hot 4th of July and a chance of storms

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

