Storm Chances Through the 4th of July

*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM NOON TO 9 PM ***

A few light showers this morning but most will stay north of I-40. Afternoon conditions still look hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values near 110° with some a some peaks of sunshine. Scattered storms return this evening through tonight, a few could be marginally severe.

As of now, the Fourth of July looks hot and humid. Afternoon highs near the triple digits with heat index values near 110°. Partly cloudy skies with southwest winds 10-25 mph. There is a cold front that will move in later in the day sparking a few thunderstorms. We will be monitoring areas north of I-40 for any showers or storms since some could be severe with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Rain chances continue Friday morning as the front pushes south but chances are slim. The main topic with the front by Friday is the nice relief from the heat! Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with northerly winds. A nice end to the week.

As of now, the weekend looks seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s. As moisture returns from the south, a few showers and storms look possible on Sunday

