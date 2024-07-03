FIREWORKS? | Where to watch and where to shoot off your own in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Independence Day is here and some cities around Green Country changed their fireworks rules this time around.

Make sure you know the rules where you live to avoid a hefty fine. If you would rather watch a professional fireworks show, we have a list of those at the bottom.

WHERE TO SHOOT OFF YOUR OWN FIREWORKS

Broken Arrow: Just this year, Broken Arrow decided to allow residents to shoot off fireworks without a permit on the 3rd and 4th from 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. For more on this decision and BA's rules, click here.

Claremore: After the tornado that swept through Claremore in May, city leaders decided not to issue residential permits because of all the flammable brush still littering the city. For more, click here.

Glenpool: Glenpool is allowing fireworks with a permit on the 4th, 5th and 6th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Permits are $20 and can be purchased at city hall at 12205 S Yukon Ave.

Jenks: Fireworks are allowed in Jenks with a permit on the 3rd and 4th from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Permits can be purchased for $20 at city hall or any fireworks stand in Jenks. Permits must be displayed on your front door, garage, or mailbox.

Owasso: There is a city-wide ban on fireworks in Owasso. According to the city website, sparklers, fountains, and all such fireworks that are not explosive or noise-making in character and are stationary are allowed.

Sand Springs: Fireworks are allowed with a permit on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. Permits can be bought for $20 online here.

Tulsa: There is a city-wide ban on fireworks in Tulsa. If you see fireworks or open burning in your neighborhood, call the Tulsa police non-emergency number at (918) 596-9222. If fireworks result in an active fire or pose an immediate danger to the neighborhood, call 911.

WHERE TO WATCH

Freedom Fest: In what's touted as the largest fireworks show in Tulsa, Freedom Fest is always sure to sparkle. The festival starts at 6 p.m. on July 4 with a variety of activities and events, including kids zones, inflatables, food trucks and beer. The actual fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will shoot off from the 21st Street Bridge across Riverside.

For more info, click here.

Boomer Blast: Stillwater's 30th Boomer Blast will light up Boomer Lake Park. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

For more info, click here.

TeePee Drive-In 4th of July: The TeePee Drive-In in Sapulpa is planning to celebrate the 4th of July with an American tradition — a hotdog-eating competition and fireworks. The competition begins at 7 p.m., followed by a small fireworks display at 8:50 p.m. It's $25 to compete in the contest and you can sign up here. The $25 also includes a ticket to see the movie of the night, Despicable Me 4.

2 News spoke with the drive-in about this first-of-a-kind event:

JULY 4th: New hot dog eating contest in Green Country to launch

Jenks Boomfest: Also along the Arkansas River, Jenks is hosting a fireworks show starting at 9:15-9:30 p.m. You can watch the show from the Oklahoma Aquarium by buying tickets here. You can also watch the show from the Jenks Riverwalk.

Red, White and Boom!: In Owasso, at the Redbud Festival Park, fireworks will be set off from the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club. The event is free and open to the public. The city said the show will be visible from several areas in town.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

