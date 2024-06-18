NO PERMIT NEEDED: Broken Arrow changes firework rules

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow City Council decided that permits are no longer needed for residents to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth of July.

In 2006, residents voted to legalize fireworks within city limits with a permit. The latest council amendment removes the permit requirement.

Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie proposed nixing the permits after receiving calls from residents.

"I really don't think it's fair for every individual homeowner to have to pay a fee and ask permission from the government to do fireworks," Gillespie said. "There's something about it that doesn't feel right."

Anyone who already bought a permit this year will be refunded, the city said.

While permits aren't required anymore, these rules are still in place:



Fireworks are legal only on July 3 and 4, from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The person discharging the fireworks is responsible for cleaning up debris on the same day the fireworks are used.

It is not permissible to discharge fireworks on city property.

Anyone discharging fireworks outside those times will be subject to a $225 fine, plus costs.

Fines double for those discharging fireworks between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Commercial grade fireworks and public displays still require a permit.

