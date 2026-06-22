EUFAULA, Okla. — Around 4 a.m., strong winds struck Eufaula Cove Marina, lifting walkways out of the water and onto boats and pushing boats out of the water entirely.

McIntosh County Emergency Manager Leslie Phillips said winds of at least 80 miles per hour struck the marina.

WATCH: Strong winds damage Eufaula Cove Marina, injure one person:

Strong winds damage Eufaula Cove Marina, injure one person

One person was injured when the winds carried him from one side of the marina to the front of another boat. He was taken to a local hospital. People who live on that side of the marina tell 2 News that he is expected to recover from his injuries. Other boat owners who live at the marina said the person suffered a head injury.

Five docks at the marina were damaged in the storm.

Karl Asbury, a boat owner at Eufaula Cove Marina, said he woke up to the sound of the storm.

"Man it was about four o'clock this morning, I threw back the curtain after hearing a big boom and I saw a roof fly by from the sheet metal on top of the marina. And then a boat flies by."

Barrette Newton was on his boat when walkways landed on top of it.

"Just bam, bam, bam, and just a lot of creek in them and you can see all of these poles are just leaning."

Bryan Horne, the general manager of Eufaula Cove Marina, said the rebuilding process could be lengthy.

"Right now until we get it all accessed, it will definitely will be weeks. It could be months in certain situations because we're going to have to tear down some of the docks and get them rebuilt and that is a very lengthy process. By the time everything is done, it could be a mult-year process."

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