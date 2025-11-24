Street work underway for McAlester neighborhoods

MCALESTER, Okla. — City of McAlester has committed more than a half-million dollars to repair around 20 blocks worth of neighborhood street surfaces.

The city's public works department will spend the next year repaving deteriorating neighborhood streets in the west and north sides of town in one of its biggest persisting projects.

"We have about 177 lane miles of road in McAlester, so we have a lot to do," Mayor Justin Few told 2 News on Nov. 20.

The work includes at least a couple blocks each of streets like 'E' and 'F', West Street, Third street, and Morris and Court avenues, among others.

Mayor Few said the long-overdue improvement plan came from years of resident feedback and has been on his mind since before he became mayor.

"And what we did is we started with a survey," Few said. "So the survey encompasses the tops and subsurface of the roads. And so we looked at our poorest roads (and) most traveled."

North Town Church of Christ at park avenue will soon get relief as well.

"There's sometimes a car but I have to turn into the opposite lane to even get onto this road because of how bad the pothole is right there," Associate Minister Brady Holaday said.

"It's definitely (going to) be something I don't have to worry about every single day with my truck and hitting a pothole."

While each street might only take a few weeks at a time at most, they won't all be done until around mid-to-late 2026, the mayor said.

