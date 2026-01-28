State Representative Ajay Pittman resigns, pleads guilty to felony charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Representative Ajay Pittman has resigned from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Pittman entered a guilty plea Monday morning to several felony charges, including forgery and violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act related to campaign finance records.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit against Pittman last October. Pittman was suspended from all assigned committees during the investigation. According to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Pittman's sentencing includes a seven-year deferred sentence, paying full restitution for misused campaign funds to a charitable organization, and her resignation from the House of Representatives.

"Public officials hold a sacred trust with the people they serve," said Drummond. "When that trust is violated for personal gain, it strikes at the very heart of our institutions. This office will continue to hold elected officials accountable when they abuse their positions and betray the public's confidence. No one is above the law in Oklahoma."

In her own statement, Pittman said that her resignation does not mark the end of her service.

“I am deeply proud of what we accomplished together with my colleagues and constituents, and the revenue I have secured for this state and national organizations. My purpose is to remain accessible to the people of District 99,” Pittman said. “Public service does not end with a title; it only pivots when the assignment is completed.”

Pittman, a Democrat who represented House District 99, was elected in 2019. She authored and co-authored more than 160 pieces of legislation during her tenure.

Several Oklahoma politicians have released statements following Pittman's resignation.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson

“I’ve been made aware of the resignation of Rep. Ajay Pittman,” said Leader Munson. “When these severe allegations against Rep. Ajay Pittman came out in October, the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus temporarily suspended Rep. Pittman from House Democratic Caucus membership and activities pending the results of the investigation. While we believe everyone has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, with charges formally filed, we know that Rep. Pittman will no longer be able to serve the people of House District 99. I thank Rep. Pittman for her service to the House of Representatives and especially to those in her district. The Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus remains committed to accountability and transparency for all elected officials. We will continue our work in serving all constituents and showing up day after day to find solutions to the problems they face. That is what we were elected to do, and our focus on that mission has not wavered.”

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert

"Today, I received a copy of Representative Pittman’s resignation from the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her resignation follows serious and proven violations of ethics laws. This conduct is unacceptable and falls well below the standard expected of anyone serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

