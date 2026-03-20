OWASSO, Ok — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is expanding the construction zone speed limit on US-169 through Owasso to keep drivers and construction crews safe.

Drivers will see a gradual slowdown from 70 to 65, down to 55 miles per hour. Northbound drivers should watch for new signs just south of 56th Street North and on the south side of 106th Street North.

WATCH: State lowers speed limits in US-169 construction zone in Owasso:

State lowers speed limits in US-169 construction zone in Owasso

Owasso Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are out enforcing the construction zone speed limits.

"I think it’s a good deal because people are driving too fast when they are coming up on the people that are stopped," John Taylor said.

While drivers like Taylor agree with the lowered speed limits, others are not crazy about the changes.

"It is horrible. It is slowing down traffic. I've seen wrecks and people do not know where it ends and where it stops," Jennifer Stair said.

For some drivers, the increased police presence is a welcome sight.

"Before this happened, a lot of people would drive way over the speed limit and weave in and out. Now that the construction has begun there's a lot of police presence and so people are pretty much staying to the speed limits," Taylor said.

Officials say the message is simple: slow down, pay attention to the signs, and give road crews the space they need to work safely.

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